Nobody is safe from Tom Brady’s desire to prove his doubters wrong.

Even his wife.

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants was met with an infamous soundbite from Gisele Bundchen, who angrily reminded those around her that her husband “can not (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.” Well, it turns out the six-time Super Bowl champion can.

Brady set social media ablaze Thursday with a slickly edited Instagram video that showed him zipping passes to clones of himself. Upon catching wind of the clips, Gisele was left with no other choice but to face the music.

“What!?! He can actually throw and catch at the same time! 😂😂,” Bundchen wrote in the comment section.

We wonder if the Patriots will dial up any Brady-to-Brady plays in the upcoming season.

The 42-year-old had the night off Thursday when New England opened its preseason slate in Detroit. His understudies rose to the occasion, as Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined to throw three touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 31-3 win over the Lions at Ford Field.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images