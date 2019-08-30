Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, MASS. — Over the years, the New England Patriots have fielded many men who hardly look like football players. They probably are the all-time leaders in carrying or working out players who look like landscapers from New Hampshire.

Well, there might be no player in Patriots history who fits that description more than Gunner freaking Olszewski.

Before we go any further, you should know this article won’t offer you much in the way of information on Olszewski, who played receiver, cornerback, safety and returned kicks Thursday night against the New York Giants. If you want to learn more about the Bemidji State product and his chances of making the final roster, you can click here.

Instead, this story is all about a photo of Olszewski that’s sure to make you crack up.

Check this out:

This is Gunner Olszewski. This person has a legitimate shot at making the Patriots roster. pic.twitter.com/PFUh94YIAY — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 30, 2019

That person soon could be catching footballs from Tom Brady in meaningful football games. Maybe.

Hear from Olszewski in the video below:

More Gunner Olszewski, who is a real-life football player. pic.twitter.com/ov9dNQEwYb — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 30, 2019

So, have the Patriots found another diamond in the rough? Are they about to carry a 6-foot, 190-pound kid who will turn into the next Troy Brown or Julian Edelman?

Your guess on that last part is as good as ours. But as far as making the team, Olszewski and the rest of Patriots nation will learn his fate by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, when New England announces its 53-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images