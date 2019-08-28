Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward took full advantage of his first healthy offseason in two years, but it appears he had some help from the Boston Celtics coaching staff as well.

Hayward, 29, recently said his leg felt “amazing” after getting a full summer under his belt. On Wednesday, he spoke to the media once again at the Tobin Community Center in Roxbury, Mass. after holding a basketball clinic for elementary-aged girls in the area. This time, Hayward highlighted the Celtics coaching staff for everything they’ve done for him.

“When the offseason comes the coaches need to get away too and get a bit of a break, but I’ve been thankful that they’ve been in the facility and really working with me,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

For a player like Hayward who decides to stick around the team facility all summer, it’s extremely beneficial to have coaches by his side every step of the way. We’re sure Brad Stevens was there plenty of the time, but guys like Scott Morrison, Jamie Young, Jay Larranaga and Jerome Allen are the coaches who really work with players on an individual basis day in and day out.

Hayward never really found a consistent groove during Boston’s roller-coaster 2018-19 season, averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 72 games. Ideally, a full offseason without any restrictions on his leg will benefit the forward immensely.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images