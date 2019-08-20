Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward took full advantage of his first healthy offseason in two years by spending the summer in Boston and taking advantage of the Celtics’ Auerbach Center.

In working his leg back to feeling “amazing,” the 29-year-old also has gotten the chance to work out with Boston’s rookies as they use the facility ahead of training camp. So far, Hayward says he’s been impressed with the young guns, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Hayward said he’s been working out with the rookies a bit and has been really impresssed so far. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 20, 2019

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck called Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters “four high-character” players in an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” Tuesday during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, so it’s clear the team supports their attitudes.

Time will tell what their roles are for the 2019-20 Celtics, but it’s clear the four rookies are off to a good start in their new home.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images