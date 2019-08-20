Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart have had the chance to play with Kemba Walker this summer, but the rest of the Boston Celtics are looking forward to training camp as their first opportunity to do so.

Gordon Hayward spoke about the upcoming season while participating in the Celtics’ annual Home Court Makeover program Tuesday in Burlington, Mass. and had great things to say about the former Charlotte Hornets point guard.

“I think obviously a veteran guy, so some leadership, but somebody that’s just a game-changer with his quickness, probing in the lane,” Hayward said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He’s able to find seams that a lot of guys can’t just because of his change of speed and obviously his scoring ability too. We’ll lean on him a lot for sure.”

The Celtics also acquired Enes Kanter this offseason, who spent time with Hayward as a member of the Utah Jazz. It’s pretty clear he made a good impression on the 29-year-old, as the forward sounds eager to add Kanter to the Celtics’ arsenal.

“Everyone’s going to love his energy that he brings,” Hayward said. “He’s one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, so that’s going to be a no-doubt, but he’s gotten really well at the mid-roll, half-roll area, making decisions in there and also in a game that doesn’t have very many post players. He’s a bucket on the block. He always has been.”

Walker averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists in 82 games with Charlotte last season, while Kanter posted 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 67 total games with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images