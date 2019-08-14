Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took a little while, but the jersey swap trend finally has gained steam in the NBA, especially in recent years.

And in an interview with ESPN, Boston Celtics youngster Grant Williams revealed the two players he’d like to swap jerseys with most: Kawhi Leonard and Draymond Green.

In fact, Williams’ admiration for Leonard dates back to his childhood.

“My favorite player growing up was Kawhi,” Williams said. “He’s not going to be a favorite when we play him, but I would appreciate swapping jerseys with him. But he’s also the type of guy who worked his way up. He wasn’t the best player when he first got into the league, but he grinded and put the time in to become the player that he is today.”

The Celtics and Clippers will square off for the first time since Leonard signed with Los Angeles on Nov. 20 at the Staples Center.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images