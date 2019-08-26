Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan’s digital doppelganger looks great in “NASCAR Heat 4.”

But man, did the folks at 704Games ever screw up the racing phenom in last year’s game.

Deegan on Monday shared a photo of her avatar in “NASCAR Heat 3.” The graphics are all-around terrible, but the real highlight is what appears to be a beard on Deegan’s face.

Check this out:

We got a problem @NASCARHeat . Why do I have a beard?!?😂 pic.twitter.com/AMtvUQv8rn — Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) August 26, 2019

Yikes.

A community manager for 704Games saw the tweet and quickly offered an image of Deegan’s updated look in “NASCAR Heat 4.” Thankfully, the 18-year-old looks far more realistic this time around.

Take a look:

Yeah, much better.

“NASCAR Heat 4” hits stores Sept. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images