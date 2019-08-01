Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston certainly left its mark on Anna Horford.

The sister of former Boston Celtics center Al Horford confirmed to her Twitter followers Wednesday she’s going to miss Boston, now that her brother no longer plays here. Horford joined the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency last month after three seasons in Boston, during which his sister and Celtics fans bonded on social media.

Thinking about how much I’m going to miss Boston… 💚 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) July 31, 2019

Anna Horford initially refused to comment publicly after her brother agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers. After a few hours, she described the feeling as akin of “going through a breakup.”

A month has passed since Horford’s “breakup” statement, but that’s not nearly enough time for the lingering memories to fade away.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images