Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have struggled over their recent stretch, with starting pitching leading the list of concerns.

Andrew Cashner sits atop that list. In six starts since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander is 1-4 with an 8.01 ERA. He’s given up 29 runs on 41 hits in 30 1/3 innings. After failing to record six outs in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels, manager Alex Cora moved Cashner to the bullpen.

Cora announced the move before Monday’s series opener with the Cleveland Indians and said that Cashner understands the circumstances.

“I talked to (Cashner) today and he understands,” Cora said. “He knows where we’re at. … He hasn’t pitched the way he pitched in Baltimore, so we’re going to put him in the bullpen. Velocity wise, you saw it, 95, 96. So I told him, ‘Hey man you still can contribute, you still can help us out.’ He told me he’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Cashner has made just one relief appearance in the last six seasons, but at 32 years old, he gets it.

“It was an easy conversation,” Cora added. “He understands why and he understands what he can do. For me, it was just a regular conversation.”

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for Boston Monday night. He’ll be opposed by righty Zach Plesac. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images