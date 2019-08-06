Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everything was going great for the Red Sox until Boston went down a prominent player late in the game.

Mookie Betts fouled a ball off his shin during the seventh inning of Monday’s contest against the Kansas City Royals. The right fielder initially remained in the game and was seen jogging up and down the first-base line during a Kansas City pitching change.

Betts later scored on an Andrew Benintendi double, but was taken out of the game ahead of the eighth inning with what the team is calling a left shin contusion.

Left shin contusion for Mookie Betts. He’s day to day. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 6, 2019

The reigning American League MVP was 0-for-2 in the contest with two walks and as many runs scored.

