The MLB trade deadline had plenty of movement right down to the wire, with teams bulking up for potential postseason run.

Zack Greinke being dealt to the Houston Astros was the blockbuster of the afternoon, while some big market teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers decided to stand pat.

To see some of Wednesday’s notable deals, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.