The Boston Red Sox certainly have something special in third baseman Bobby Dalbec.

The infielder spent time at JetBlue Park earlier this year after getting an invite to spring training and got a chance to chat with Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Of course, that’s quite the experience for any 24-year-old, but Dalbec dove into his interactions with Ortiz on the latest “Bradfo Sho” podcast with WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

So what did Ortiz tell him?

“Just take a deep breath. It’s just like any other at-bat, physically,” Dalbec said, per WEEI. “I didn’t talk very much. He did a lot of the talking. I asked him a couple of questions about hitting, what he thought of and why he did certain things. He gave me those answers and then he would off on other things.”

Ortiz’s advice must’ve helped, especially of late, as Dalbec has mashed three home runs in his last four games, tallying six in 23 games since his promotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. When he does get that next, all-important call, Dalbec said he’s going to do his best to stay calm.

“I’m going to try my best to try and treat it like any other at-bat,” he said. “Obviously, it’s easier said than done and nobody can actually do that. Controlling that situation will be a big thing, try not to get too nervous. Just be as calm as I can be which be hard.”

The PawSox’s Wednesday night matchup with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders was postponed, so we’ll have to wait until Thursday to see if Dalbec can keep up his power stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images