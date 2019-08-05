Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have the luxury of having four players participate in USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp this week in Las Vegas, Nev., which means they’ll be able to get a head start on developing some chemistry for the upcoming season.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all are on the Team USA roster and, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the group went out to dinner together Sunday night.

Of course, Walker is the newcomer of the foursome, but it doesn’t sound like he’s shy. Smart told Forsberg that Walker, “talks more than (he) thought. And that’s a good thing.” The Celtics guard added their time at training camp together is important for Boston’s chemistry.

Marcus Smart said he and his three Celtics teammates all went to dinner together last night in Vegas. What has he learned about Kemba? “He talks more than I thought. And that’s a good thing.” Said time here is important to Celtics chemistry. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 5, 2019

Walker, 29, averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists in 82 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Coming off a roller coaster year, we’re sure Celtics fans will love Walker’s presence on and off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images