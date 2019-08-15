Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski will enter LeBron James’ sanctuary for the stars early next month.

Uninterrupted announced Thursday the former New England Patriots tight end will appear on HBO’s “The Shop” on Sept. 3. Gronkowski will join comedian Kevin Hart, James’ business manager Maverick Carter, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, radio host Charlamagne tha God, rapper/singer Lil Nas X and the show’s creator Paul Rivera for a free-flowing discussion, which will delve into any number of topics in a barber-shop setting.

The group taped the episode this week and teased its upcoming release on Twitter.

You know this one is gonna be fun. Get ready for a new installment of #TheShopHBO. Debuts Tuesday, 9/3 at 11PM on HBO pic.twitter.com/Qn0edyItGe — HBO (@HBO) August 15, 2019

James won’t be on hand for the episode in which Gronkowski appears.

Patriots and NFL fans might want to watch to see whether Gronkowski discusses his retirement from the NFL, teases a comebacks or says or does anything out of the ordinary.

