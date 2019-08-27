Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox entered Monday six games out of the second American League wild card spot, so who do they have to beat to climb back up the ladder?

Well, unfortunately for the Red Sox, they have the toughest remaining schedule out of the four contending wild card teams. Boston has 16 games against opponents with a record of .500 and above and 14 against teams below .500. They’re the only team out of the group (Cleveland Indians, Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A’s) to have more games left against teams over .500 than under.

Oakland has the easiest schedule with just seven game against over .500 opponents and 26 games against teams under .500.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay currently hold the two wild card spots, with Oakland sitting half a game out entering Monday.

