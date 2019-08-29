Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the Colts really didn’t do as much with their two-decade window as they probably should have.

With Andrew Luck’s retirement, Indianapolis now is left with Jacoby Brissett under center. That comes after roughly 20 years of stability at the quarterback position between Luck and his predecessor, Peyton Manning.

But in that stretch, the Colts only reached a pair of Super Bowls, winning one. If you look across the conference though, Tom Brady has guided the New England Patriots to nine appearances in the title game, winning six.

SportsCenter shared a graphic on Twitter that compared 19 years of Brady to 19 years of Manning and Luck, and the results are pretty staggering.

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the NFL draft. His numbers are better than the two No. 1 overall picks had in Indy. pic.twitter.com/cvy4LWqGIa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2019

Manning did go on to win another Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, but he and Luck’s numbers when they matter most certainly pale in comparison to Brady’s.

