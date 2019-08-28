Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Indians are getting back one of their top pitchers in the nick of time.

Manager Terry Francona says Cleveland expects to activate Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day injured list on Sunday “if all goes well” during his last bullpen session Thursday, according to MLB Network Radio. Carrasco was placed on the IL in June and revealed in July that he had leukemia.

Now, less than two months later, he’s making his way back to the mound.

“When he started throwing bullpens, just to see his face light up and to have him in the dugout and see our guys react to him was really cool,” Francona said. “And we said (that) if these bullpens lead to him pitching for us, that’s kind of icing on the cake. But what’s really more important, and by a big distance, is his wellness.

“And he just seems so excited to be back pitching again, and we’re excited to have him,” he added. “He’s a big part of us, and he knows that. He knows he’s cared about. But it’s gonna be fun having him back.”

Cleveland currently holds the first wild card spot in the American League.

