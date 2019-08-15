Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s nothing but love between Isaiah Thomas and Terry Rozier.

The two point guards, now both formerly of the Boston Celtics, have been singing the praises of one another lately. Rozier, now with the Charlotte Hornets, recently gave Thomas, now of the Washington Wizards, the distinction of a “true Celtic.”

That clearly was appreciated by Thomas, who responded to the praise on Twitter.

He’s REAL as they come!! My killa for real! https://t.co/0HMywAB8Ds — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 15, 2019

It’s been a trying couple of years for Thomas, who now is on his fourth team since the Celtics traded him for Kyrie Irving prior to the 2017-18 season. However, regardless of where his career takes him, it’s clear Thomas always will be a beloved figure in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images