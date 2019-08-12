Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Isaiah Wynn continues to progress in his comeback from the torn Achilles that cost him his entire rookie season.

On Monday, the New England Patriots offensive tackle took part in full-speed, full-contact drills for the first time since suffering the injury on Aug. 16 of last year. Wynn took part in 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 11-on-11 drills, taking reps at left tackle with the first-team offense during the team portion.

“I’m pretty good,” Wynn said after practice. “I’m back out here, so that’s the biggest thing. Just coming out here, taking it day by day and getting ready to help in any way I can.”

Wynn has participated on a limited basis since the start of training camp last month, slowly adding more activities to his workload.

On Aug. 2, Wynn participated in non-padded competitive drills for the first time. Last week in Detroit, the 2018 first-round draft pick sat out the full-speed portions of joint practices with the Lions but squared off in 1-on-1s against Patriots edge rushers after each session.

Dan Skipper, who’s served as the Patriots’ No. 1 left tackle for much of the summer, started last Thursday’s preseason opener at Ford Field and rotated with Wynn during 11-on-11s on Monday.

“I wouldn’t say (there’s any rust),” Wynn said. “Of course, you’re always working to get better at technique. I could always get better at my technique. It’s never polished. So if you consider that knocking off rust, then yeah. I always want to get better at my technique.”

Four-fifths of the Patriots’ 2018 starting offensive line remains intact, with left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Marcus Cannon all returning. Wynn said he’s leaned on those veterans as he prepares — barring a setback — to replace the departed Trent Brown on the left side.

“You learn as you go,” Wynn said. “You should never be satisfied, so I’m always picking the vets’ brains. Being able to play next to Joe, David, Shaq, Cannon and even Skip, all those guys, they have experience here. So just being able to pick their brains and ask them any type of question, I’m always eager to learn.”

The Patriots will hold their final training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium on Tuesday before flying to Nashville for two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. Wynn’s level of participation during those sessions and Saturday’s preseason matchup will be closely monitored.

