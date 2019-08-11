Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“You had one job.”

That was Robin Lehner’s message to whoever engraved his Bill Masterson Trophy he won in June at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Lehner went 25-13-5 in his lone year with the New York Islanders and amassed a .930 save percentage to go along with a 2.13 goals-against average. He was awarded the Masterson Trophy, which is given to the player who “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.”

Well, he received the engraved trophy Saturday and noticed quite the error.

No, his name wasn’t misspelled, but rather his team was listed as the Rangers, not the Islanders.

Whoops.

Lehner now is with the Blackhawks after signing a one-year deal with Chicago in the offseason. There’s no word as to whether he will get his trophy corrected.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images