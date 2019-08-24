Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Players’ Weekend has not been kind to the Boston Red Sox in the past.

Entering Friday, the Red Sox were 0-6 during Players’ Weekend, but they bucked that trend in a big way by kicking off their series opener with the San Diego Padres with an 11-0 victory. It was a big night for Sox slugger J.D. Martinez in particular, as he drove in a career-high seven runs, due largely to a pair of three-run homers.

Now, the all-black and all-white Players’ Weekend uniforms have not been universally well-received (just ask Terry Francona), but Martinez doesn’t have much of a gripe with them.

After the victory, Martinez cracked a joke about the getup.

“I like them, I guess,” Martinez said, via The Boston Globe. “I had a good game in them. If I do that tomorrow I might not take them off.”

He’ll have a chance to continue the magic Saturday night, with first pitch from Petco Park coming at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images