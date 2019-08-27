Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez knows a thing or two about hitting.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox’s series against the Colorado Rockies, the slugger broke down the difference the higher altitude has in Colorado and how it could affect the team’s offense. Coors Field typically is known as a hitter-friendly ball park, but the high altitude could have other effects on the players as well.

Before Tuesday night’s game, Martinez broke down what the team has to do at Coors Field to be successful. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Aug 23, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez (28) laughs as he talks with San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) before the game during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports