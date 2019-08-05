The Red Sox will begin their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals without their designated hitter.
J.D. Martinez, who originally was in Boston’s lineup, was scratched prior to the contest due to back soreness, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Monday.
The designated hitter missed time in April, May and June with back spasms.
“We scratched J.D.,” manager Alex Cora said, per MassLive. “His back is acting up. It was a little tight. This morning he felt it, got treatment. It is what it is. We want to make sure he’s healthy. Hopefully he’ll be ready for tomorrow.”
Martinez is batting .299 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 103 games for the Red Sox this season. He went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s loss against the New York Yankees.
Christian Vazquez, who was slated to catch Rick Porcello, will slide into the DH role, while Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images