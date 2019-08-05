Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will begin their three-game set with the Kansas City Royals without their designated hitter.

J.D. Martinez, who originally was in Boston’s lineup, was scratched prior to the contest due to back soreness, MLB.com’s Ian Browne reported Monday.

J.D.'s back has flared up again. He is out of the lineup. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 5, 2019

The designated hitter missed time in April, May and June with back spasms.

“We scratched J.D.,” manager Alex Cora said, per MassLive. “His back is acting up. It was a little tight. This morning he felt it, got treatment. It is what it is. We want to make sure he’s healthy. Hopefully he’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Martinez is batting .299 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 103 games for the Red Sox this season. He went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s loss against the New York Yankees.

Christian Vazquez, who was slated to catch Rick Porcello, will slide into the DH role, while Sandy Leon will handle the catching duties.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images