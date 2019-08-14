Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. bailed out the Red Sox in more ways than one Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder launched a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to give the Sox a huge 7-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. In doing so, Bradley not only saved Brandon Workman after he blew a save opportunity in the ninth inning, but also helped preserve Boston’s bullpen from having to pitch a lengthy extra-innings game.

Many times this season, the Red Sox just haven’t gotten the timely hit they needed, but the baseball gods clearly were on their side Tuesday night.

So what does Bradley have to say about his game-winning dinger?

“Somebody had to do something,” Bradley said, via The Boston Globe.

So simple, yet so true.

The Red Sox and Indians will play the rubber match of the three-game set Wednesday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images