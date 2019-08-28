Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like Jackie Bradley Jr. may be getting hot.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been finding a groove over his last ten games hitting .273 while smacking five home runs and driving in seven runs. As the Red Sox attempt to complete a two-game sweep over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, the 29-year-old is coming off of a splendid performance Tuesday night in which he hit the furthest home run by a Red Sox player in the Statcast era (478 feet).

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images