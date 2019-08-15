Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun have been serious contenders in the WNBA for the last three seasons now, but Connecticut still has plenty of goals it would like to achieve.

Connecticut has sat atop the Eastern Conference for most of the season, and currently is just one game behind the Washington Mystics in second place. The goal, however, is to end the regular season in first place.

Sun point guard Jasmine Thomas, who head coach Curt Miller often refers to as “the coach on the court,” believes getting there is all a mental game. And now is not the time for excuses.

“When you have the goal that we have, there’s just not an excuse time,” Thomas told Davis Siegel on a recent edition fo the “SunCast.” “We just have to find a way to get it done.”

One of the things the team has struggled with this season has been pulling off wins on the road. But Thomas was proud of the team responded to a road losing streak earlier in the season, as the Sun bounced back to win the next eight games in a row.

Those are the kinds of things that give Thomas hope for Connecticut’s final games of the season.

“… I feel like being able to win on the road is where we are right now,” she added. “It’s been our challenge this season and I feel right now with how we’ve progressed individually — I feel like we went through a patch where we were trying to find everybody’s confidence, get everybody back in their groove — I feel like we’ve gotten back to that,” she said, “So we have to stay focused, stay together.”

And with nine games left to play, there’s little time to waste.

“We just have to find a way to get it done,” she said, “… It’s just about buying in and when things aren’t working, being able to adjust as a team.”

Thumbnail photo via Connecticut Sun