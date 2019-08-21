Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Mitchell is on to the next chapter of his life, and Jason McCourty is excited to see what’s in store for the former New England Patriots wide receiver.

Mitchell, a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, had his NFL career cut short due to lingering knee injuries. After impressing in his rookie season, including a six-catch performance in New England’s Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, Mitchell missed the entire 2017 campaign due to a knee ailment and ultimately was waived by the Patriots in training camp ahead of last season. Mitchell officially called it quits this past March.

The 26-year-old on Tuesday released the first installment of a short film titled “TREASURE BOX,” which dives into Mitchell’s “unfavorable break up with football” as well as his pivot into a post-NFL career. Mitchell is incredibly candid in Part 1, noting he at time feels “scared” and “useless” living a life without football. McCourty was quick to remind the former Patriots receiver that his value and purpose extends well beyond the gridiron.

“Your talents stretch so far beyond the football field bro it’s incredible man! Can’t wait to see what you come up with in the future. Praying for your continued success bro,” McCourty wrote in the comment section of Mitchell’s Instagram post Tuesday.

Danny Amendola echoed McCourty’s sentiments saying, “Love this bro!! Everything you do is on another level.”

It’s safe to say Mitchell has a whole heap of Patriots fans pulling for him as well.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images