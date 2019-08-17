Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is a great basketball player. The Boston Celtics guard also is a genuine, intelligent guy, as far as we can tell.

But man, he is laaame on Twitter.

Practical, beneficial uses aside, social media is a pretty rotten plague on humanity. Sure, it’s helped the world become a more connected place, but it’s probably fair to say that society would be better off without it. And for all the obnoxious aspects and applications of social media, nothing is worse than vague tweets or vague Facebook statuses, especially ones that are vague simply for the sake of being vague.

Unfortunately, Brown is a habitual offender of vague tweeting.

Check out these tweets, along with some quick-hit analysis:

Interesting — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 15, 2019

Probably not.

Back against the wall let’s see what you made of — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 2, 2019

Challenge accepted? Do we have to start against a wall?

How do you fix something designed not to be fixed ??? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 26, 2019

Literally don’t try to fix it.

Hindsight is 20/20 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 15, 2019

OK.

Don’t mistake silence for weakness!!😇 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 6, 2019

We won’t!

Opportunity is everything stay ready — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 6, 2019

Oh, we’re ready!!!

Don’t compare or complain just work — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 6, 2019

Honestly, not that big of a deal if we do all three.

Are you willing to die for it !!? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 1, 2019

Definitely not.

You can learn at any stage of your life remember that — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 1, 2019

Except, you know, in the stage of death.

The sun doesn’t rise we do — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 31, 2018

Sooo woke.

Again, Brown is promising young player, and is easy to like. If he continues on his current trajectory, the 22-year-old absolutely could be a pillar of the Celtics franchise some day.

But his Twitter stinks. Real bad.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images