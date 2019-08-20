Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is determined to impose himself on the international stage.

The Boston Celtics guard explained his role on the U.S. men’s national basketball team Tuesday, telling reporters he’ll be aggressive and versatile during the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He also revealed he might feature in a position most NBA observers aren’t accustomed to him playing.

“Just being a utility guy, being aggressive,” Brown said, per USA Basketball’s website. “Of course, being aggressive and attacking, but also being a physical guy, being the guy that’s getting the rebounds, being the guy that’s diving on the floors for loose balls, being a guy that’s being physical, pushing guys around. But also, being aggressive.

“I feel like I can play the four, guard the fours with my strength and versatility, and it will be tough for a four to guard me. So, I’m just playing fast, playing hard, being physical, being smart, being a utility guy. Just get in where you fit.”

Brown primarily has played shooting guard and small forward during his three NBA seasons, but he might have the height and wingspan required to play power forward effectively at the international level.

Team USA is in Australia ramping up its preparations for the World Cup, which will take place between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15 in China. The U.S. is aiming to win its third consecutive world championship.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images