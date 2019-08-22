Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s victory Thursday didn’t come without an injury scare.

In the third quarter of Team USA’s win over Australia, Jayson Tatum awkwardly fell backward after colliding with a defender, per ESPN, citing the Associated Press. Tatum’s head knocked into Kemba Walker’s knee on his way down and the 21-year-old reportedly was briefly shaken up by the incident but ultimately stayed in the game.

Not only did Tatum keep playing, he also found his way into the highlight reel. The third-year forward connected with Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown for an alley-oop late in the fourth quarter.

Jayson Tatum lobs it up for the Jaylen Brown throw-down! #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/EYwLOM8L4H — NBA (@NBA) August 22, 2019

Walker’s team-high 23 points powered Team USA to victory in their first of two warm-up games against Australia. The 2019 FIBA World Cup kicks off Aug. 31.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images