It’s been one long offseason for the Boston Celtics.

After a disappointing performance in the 2018-19 campaign that saw the team eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after entering the year with NBA Finals expectations, the Celtics saw a bunch of changes come over the summer.

Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are gone, and Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter are in. There also were tons of rumors surrounding the C’s regarding trades involving Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. So it’s not hard to see why Tatum is ready to be done answering question about last season.

Pressed to look back at his own expectations, Tatum admitted that he did not live up to his own, or everyone else’s expectations.

“Man, it’s hard to pinpoint one thing from last season,” Tatum told reporters, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “All my stats were better, I did better, just not the jump that I expected — and the rest of the world expected. Which, I should have known with the team, the dynamics — we had so many guys, so many talented people trying to win a championship and everybody had to sacrifice and step back a little bit. It didn’t work.

“Last year is behind us. Everybody is kinda tired of talking about last season. We got a new team, new guys, so we’re just trying to move on, get ready for next season.”

Tatum is one of four Celtics making plenty of noise with Team USA as they gear up for the FIBA World Cup, and there is plenty to be excited about regarding the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old has set some lofty goals for himself and the Celtics, so you know he is looking forward to completely turning the page.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images