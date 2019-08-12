Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you watched Sunday night’s broadcast of the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on ESPN, you might have been curious as to Jessica Mendoza’s whereabouts.

The analyst was unable to join Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez in the booth for “Sunday Night Baseball” because of a “scary ordeal” that occurred Friday, according to ESPN communications director Ben Cafardo.

Mendoza was involved in a car accident in Southern California in which she was rear-ended at full speed, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. She initially attempted to make the game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, per Cafardo, but ultimately stayed with her family while recovering.

Best to @JessMendoza who is recovering today after a scary ordeal as Bob mentions below. Ever a champ, she made every effort to be in the booth tonight but the much better decision was to rest and recover with her family. We'll hopefully see you next week in Williamsport, Jess. https://t.co/7UbKAr1Li5 — Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) August 11, 2019

Mendoza is expected to return to the booth next week as part of ESPN’s Little League World Series coverage. ESPN chose not to replace her Sunday night, rolling with just Vasgersian and A-Rod, as on-field reporter Buster Olney is on vacation.

Mendoza also works as a baseball operations adviser with the New York Mets.

Thumbnail photo via John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports Images