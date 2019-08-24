Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s looking like the Boston Red Sox are going to need some help in order to make a postseason run.

Prior to their three-game series against the San Diego Padres, the Sox currently sit seven games back from the second Wild Card slot with 33 games remaining and the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics currently in front of them.

Before Friday’s series opener, NESN’s Jim Rice, Lenny DiNardo and Tom Caron broke down what the team needs to do to make a postseason push. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images