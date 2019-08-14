Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo had a rough go at practice on Wednesday.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw five consecutive interceptions, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco. Of course, that’s why they practice, but either way, that’s a tough day.

It was a rough practice for Jimmy Garoppolo. He interceptions on five consecutive pass attempts. Jaquiski Tartt (tip by Kwon Alexander), Tarvarius Moore(twice), Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon picked him off. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 14, 2019

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about Garoppolo’s difficult stretch on Wednesday afternoon and credited his defense, as any coach should, but recognized his quarterback’s tough day.

“The defense did great today, and obviously he struggled,” Shanahan said, per Maiocco. “You hope to never have a day like … So when you do that, you hope that you practice long enough to give him a chance to play out of it.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback missed last season after suffering a torn ACL in the 49ers’ Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images