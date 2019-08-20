Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Manziel needed just one word to put him at odds with New England Patriots fans.

The former NFL quarterback revealed Monday on an “ask me anything” session he conducted for Bleacher Report he’s “pulling for” the New Orleans Saints to win Super Bowl LIV. He revealed his rooting interest when a participant asked him to predict this season’s NFL champion. Furthermore, Manziel didn’t explain why he’s backing the Saints this season.

Manziel has been out of the NFL since 2016 when the Cleveland Browns cut him after two disappointing seasons. He reportedly met with Saints head coach Sean Payton in early 2017 as he sought to return to the NFL.

Manziel’s NFL comeback has yet to materialize but he maintains a desire to play football along with his interest in league news and storylines.

His rooting interest in the Saints’ success isn’t wildly off base, considering bookmakers have given New Orleans the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LIV. The Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots are the teams with better odds than the Saints.

Should the Patriots repeat as Super Bowl winners, Manziel should know he has invited the trolling New England fans direct at him.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images