Josh Gordon has not played a full 16-game season in the NFL since his rookie season in 2012 but has a chance to do so this upcoming season.

The wideout was conditionally reinstated by the National Football League on Friday and is eligible to rejoin the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gordon was indefinitely suspended by the NFL in December 2018.

NESN’s Tom Helmer discussed the wide receiver’s NFL disciplinary history Friday night. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.