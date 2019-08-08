Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon is wearing his love for the New England Patriots on his social-media sleeve.

The embattled receiver remains suspended for failing a drug test last season, but reportedly has filed for reinstatement. If Gordon is welcomed back by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the 28-year-old only can play for New England, thanks to the restricted free agent tender he signed in April.

And, judging by Gordon’s recent Instagram activity, a return to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is exactly what he wants.

Gordon recently deleted nearly all non-Patriots related posts on his Instagram account. There are four stragglers at the bottom of the page, but the rest is all Patriots.

Check out this screenshot:

Josh deleted every non patriot related IG post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BwcyqmFVvf — Nick (@CombineArtwork) August 8, 2019

Only Gordon knows if he truly is ready to return to life in the NFL. That said, a player for the Detroit Lions who worked out with Gordon over the offseason recently offered a glowing review of the 28-year-old.

Speaking of the Lions, Matt Patricia’s team will host the Patriots on Thursday in the preseason opener for both clubs. Brady is not expected to play.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images