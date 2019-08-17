Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Hamilton did some great things during his nine-year baseball career.

Now that he’s being inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, the retired outfielder has plenty of moments to reflect upon. One of those moments is the time he heard the voice of the Holy Spirit before he cracked the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of Game 6 of the 2010 World Series.

“I remember up to that point, I hadn’t done much in the Series with my bat. But then — baseball being baseball — we’re in that deciding game, and suddenly I’m in the on-deck circle, in extra innings, and I’m telling you, out of nowhere… I hear the Holy Spirit talking to me,” he wrote in a recent Players’ Tribune article. “This is the honest truth. For real. I’m standing there, getting ready to bat, and I hear it clear as day. ‘You’re about to hit a homer right now, son.’ And I’m like, Huh … O.K.”

Sure enough, Hamilton launched a home run on the very first pitch he saw, giving the Rangers a temporary two-run lead. Texas ultimately would lose the game in the 11th, and the series, but Hamilton sees that moment as one of the greatest of his career.

Hey, whatever floats your boat.

