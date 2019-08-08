Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals were knotted at four in the 10th inning on Wednesday night at Fenway Park when Mother Nature stepped in.

Left-hander Josh Taylor had the honors of being out on the mound when the skies opened up, ultimately suspending play. The reliever discussed the “tough” situation on Thursday before Boston’s series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.

“It didn’t seem too bad, but it was really coming down,” Taylor said. “You just try to focus up, you know in between pitches you really realize how bad its coming down. You kind of just try and avoid it and not really think about it.”

The Royals and Red Sox will resume play on Aug. 22 at Fenway Park.

To hear everything from Taylor, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images