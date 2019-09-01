Josh Taylor will toe the rubber Saturday night as the Boston Red Sox look to extend their winning streak to four games.
The 26-year-old is making the first Major League start of his career Saturday night as he will open for the Sox on their bullpen game. The left-hander last action in Friday night’s marathon 15-inning 7-6 victory for the Red Sox over the Los Angeles Angels and currently boasts a 1-1 record on the season and a 3.15 ERA.
For more on Taylor’s start against the Angels, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images