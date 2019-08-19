The United States Women’s National Team soon will have their day in court.
Twenty-eight players filed suit against U.S. Soccer on March 8 alleging unequal pay and working conditions. A judge set a May 5, 2020 start date for the trial Monday.
The decision comes as a blow to both parties, which requested a date be set after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, per Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl. The trial now will take place during the team’s preparations for the upcoming Olympic games.
The USWNT walked away with its fourth World Cup victory in July.
