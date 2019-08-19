Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States Women’s National Team soon will have their day in court.

Twenty-eight players filed suit against U.S. Soccer on March 8 alleging unequal pay and working conditions. A judge set a May 5, 2020 start date for the trial Monday.

The decision comes as a blow to both parties, which requested a date be set after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, per Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl. The trial now will take place during the team’s preparations for the upcoming Olympic games.

Trial date for the USWNT’s gender-discrimination case vs US Soccer has been set for May 5, 2020. Both sides had requested a date after the 2020 Olympics, but this is obviously before that. Still expecting a settlement before a trial could start, but the timeline is compressed. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) August 19, 2019

The USWNT walked away with its fourth World Cup victory in July.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images