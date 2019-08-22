Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in their preseason home opener Thursday night at Gillette stadium, and it appears they’ll be without two wide receivers.

Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas went through a workout on one of the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium on Thursday afternoon, indicating that they likely will not play against Carolina, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Thomas was brought off the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, further crowding New England’s depth chart at wide receiver. The 31-year-old could provide the Patriots with a nice backup plan for a downfield wide out, especially if Josh Gordon ends up back on the sideline. Thomas tore his achilles last season as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Edelman was activated off the non-football injury list this week, returning to practice for the first time since suffering a broken thumb.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images