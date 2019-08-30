Tom Brady asked, and Julian Edelman answered.
The internet was abuzz Thursday night over the New England Patriots quarterback stretching on the sideline. Brady caught wind of the chatter Friday morning and decided to ask Julian Edelman the very important question of what was funny about his stretching.
Edelman responded on Twitter, coming up with a new nickname for the 42-year-old in the process.
Nice work by noted film buff Julian Edelman.
We’re not so sure that nickname is going to stick (Brady has plenty already) but we’re always here for a quality “Karate Kid” reference.
By the way, no need to worry about Edelman’s injury scare during Thursday’s game.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images