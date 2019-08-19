Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After passing his physical and returning to practice Monday, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman officially has been activated off of the non-football injury list.

Edelman joins Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson and Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart. Dorsett, Harris and Harry currently are banged up.

Demaryius Thomas and Cameron Meredith remain on the physically unable to perform list and Josh Gordon is still on the non-football injury list. Thomas, Meredith and Gordon all were spotted at practice Monday but didn’t participate in drills.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images