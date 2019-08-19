Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Throw another wide receiver into the New England Patriots’ suddenly deep mix.

Julian Edelman (thumb) returned to practice in full pads Monday and appears to be coming off the non-football injury list. We’ll find out Monday afternoon when the NFL transaction wire is posted.

Tight end Matt LaCosse and wide receivers Maurice Harris, Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry also were spotted in uniform.

Wideouts Josh Gordon, Cameron Meredith and Demaryius Thomas were present in practice but not wearing pads. Meredith donned a white No. 1 jersey, while Thomas wore game pants. We’ll also find out if their status has changed Monday afternoon.

Outside linebackers Shilique Calhoun and Derek Rivers were not spotted. Both players left Saturday night’s preseason game early with injuries.

Gordon, Meredith, Harris, tight end Stephen Anderson and safety Obi Melifonwu appeared limited in the full-pads session.

