Julian Edelman will go back to his personal well for his next small-screen idea.

The New England Patriots wide receiver told The Hollywood Reporter’s Tatiana Siegel last week about the tv series he’s set to pitch to pitch to various studios. The show will center around the beginning of Edelman’s career, when he was a seventh-round Draft pick trying to earn a spot on the Patriots and work his way up the team’s depth chart.

“It’s going to be loosely based off the early part of my career,” Edelman said. “Everyone thinks that NFL football players are like the show ‘Ballers,’ when in fact, probably 65 to 75 percent of the guys are scratching for a roster spot. They are not known. We all have helmets.

“There are only a handful of guys that are known. When I was a rookie, Tom Brady was talking about taking a helicopter to the Hamptons with his supermodel wife (Gisele Bundchen) while I’m about to go to (an Irish pub near the stadium) and not be recognized. You know what I mean?”

Yes, we know exactly what Edelman means … well at least the part about anonymously eating and drinking at an Irish pub.

Coast Productions, the media company Edelman and longtime business partner Assaf Swissa founded earlier this year, will develop the show, which Deadline once described as a “pseudo-autobiographical half-hour dramedy series.”

Coast Productions also made the Showtime documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman,” which chronicles his comeback from a torn ACL and PED suspension. It premiered in June and was well-received.

Should studio executives green-light Edelman’s football series, he might have another hit in the works.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images