The New England Patriots will be without Julian Edelman when they open their preseason slate on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, but that’s not to say the wide receiver isn’t pumped up for football season.

Edelman, who is inactive due to a thumb injury, shared a message to Twitter on Thursday, looking back to 10 years ago when the then-23-year-old ran back a punt for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in his rookie campaign.

The caption read as follows: “August 13, 2009. On this day I was able to achieve a goal I had set for myself at a very young age. To all the young guys out there who are taking the long road, I want to wish you luck. Keep pushing, keep grinding, keep improving and good things will come. Now let’s eat fellas.”

Check out the post:

August 13, 2009. On this day I was able to achieve a goal I had set for myself at a very young age. To all the young guys out there who are taking the long road, I want to wish you luck. Keep pushing, keep grinding, keep improving and good things will come. Now let’s eat fellas. pic.twitter.com/AqFT1yXTFV — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 8, 2019

Edelman corralled 74 catches last season for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images