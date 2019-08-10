Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman still is waiting.

Due to a thumb injury, the New England Patriots wide receiver has yet to take part in any football activities with training camp now over two weeks underway.

For someone that has made quite clear over the years how much he loves the game, having to sit idly by so far can’t be easy, especially since he’s had so much missed time lately between an ACL injury and PED suspension.

With that in mind, in an Instagram post shared Saturday morning, Edelman shared a line from Christian author Joyce Meyer about patience.

It’s unclear when specifically Edelman will be back, but Jakobi Meyers is among those making good use of the extra reps in his absence.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images