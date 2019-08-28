Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re almost there, folks.

The start of the New England Patriots’ regular season is right around the corner. The Patriots will play their final tune-up game Thursday night when they welcome the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium. Shortly thereafter, New England will open its slate Sep. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxboro.

Patriots fans surely are itching for the first “Sunday Night Football” tilt of the 2019 campaign. Aside from the general excitement of a season opener, the pomp and circumstance will be elevated as New England is set to raise its sixth Super Bowl banner. Julian Edelman checked in the with the Foxboro Faithful on Wednesday to remind everyone the big day only is 11 days away.

Edelman’s Instagram is worth keeping an eye on over the next week-plus. The Super Bowl LIII MVP undoubtedly will drop a top-notch hype video leading up to Patriots-Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images