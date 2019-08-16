Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, he’s back.

The New England Patriots got some good news heading into the weekend when Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated and will be able to join the Pats as soon as Sunday.

Gordon’s reinstatement certainly bolsters the Pats’ passing game as the team currently is dealing with a couple of injuries at the wide receiver position with N’Keal Harry dealing with some ailments and Julian Edelman out with a broken thumb.

And Edelman couldn’t contain his excitement, taking to Instagram soon after the news broke to welcome Gordon back to the squad.

Check it out:

Well, the preseason certainly just got a lot more exciting.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images